Desiigner Entering Mental Health Facility After Reportedly Exposing Himself on Plane

Desiigner is admitting himself into a mental health facility after reportedly exposing himself on an international flight.

On Thursday night (April 20), Desiigner put out a statement on Instagram addressing the troubling incident (below).

"For the past few months I have not been OK. And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," the "Panda" rapper wrote in a testimony released on his Instagram Story. "While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted [into] a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

Desiigner continued: "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help."

Desiigner performed at 2023 Rolling Loud Thailand on April 14, along with other Stateside artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Offset, DDG, Fat Joe, Chris Brown, Blueface and others.

According to TMZ, he spent some time in Tokyo before recently catching a flight back to the States. While on the plane, the rapper reportedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. When the plane landed in Minneapolis, Minn., on Monday (April 20), Desiigner was reportedly greeted by police officers and questioned about the incident. He was then released.

XXL has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for comment.

Last June, Desiigner was captured on camera in a tense standoff with police after being pulled over in Los Angeles. He ended up getting a ticket for a traffic violation. Last November, video of Desiigner seemingly having a panic attack after hearing news of Takeoff’s murder went viral. Last month, the "Timmy Turner" rhymer released his latest single "PMR" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

See Desiigner's Statement Below

Desiigner release statement. lifeofdesiigner/Instagram loading...