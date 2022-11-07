Desiigner Laughs Off 21 Savage Saying He Could Beat Anyone From 2016 Freshman Class in a Verzuz

Now, Desiigner has reacted to 21 Savage saying he would come out victorious in a Verzuz hits battle against anyone in the 2016 XXL Freshman Class.

Last night (Nov. 6), Desiigner shared a video on his Instagram Story in response to 21 Savage's confident proclamation.

"Why you talking like that?" he questioned. "21, [I] went platinum 20 times. I'm just chilling right now. I ain't even dropping right now. I quit rap for a minute. Stop playing," he added with a laugh.

21 Savage made headlines after claiming he had more hits than anyone in the fan-favorite 2016 class when asked about participating in a hypothetical Verzuz during a Clubhouse session on Nov. 5.

"That Freshman cover, nobody can beat me, nobody," 21 Savage boasted.

"Oh, so you can beat Lil Uzi?" asked a moderator.

"Hell yeah," 21 boldly responded.

Desiigner isn't the only member of the beloved 2016 XXL Freshman Class to beg to differ. Kodak Black also appeared to respond to 21 Savage's comment on IG Live last night.

"You always been my round, though," Kodak said in the video. "I admire your confidence, though. That's how you should feel. But I'ma always put myself first over any nigga, any day, too."

The South Florida rapper then revealed he was wearing several baseball caps on top of each other.

"But, that's cap," he continued, laughing. "You know you capped out. Boy, that shit cap."

The 2016 XXL Freshman Class consists of 21, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Desiigner and Lil Uzi Vert. It will be interesting to see if anyone else steps up to challenge 21 Savage's claims.

See Desiigner's Response to 21 Savage's Verzuz Win Claim Below