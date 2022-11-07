Kodak Black Appears to Call Cap on 21 Savage Claiming He Could Beat Anyone From the 2016 Freshman Class in a Verzuz

Kodak Black has responded to 21 Savage's claim that he could beat any member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz hits battle and appeared to call cap on the Atlanta rapper's projected W.

21 Savage created a buzz after recently declaring he'd reign supreme over any of his fellow Freshman class members if pitted against them in a Verzuz. Last night (Nov. 6), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and appeared to share his thoughts on Savage's confident boast.

"You always been my round, though," Kodak said in the video. "I admire your confidence, though. That's how you should feel. But I'ma always put myself first over any nigga, any day, too."

He then revealed he was wearing several baseball caps on his head.

"But, that's cap," he continued, laughing. "You know you capped out. Boy that shit cap," he added before counting out all the hats he had on his head for effect.

During a Clubhouse session on Nov. 5, 21 Savage claimed he had more hits than anyone in the fan-favorite 2016 class when asked about doing a hypothetical Verzuz.

"That Freshman cover, nobody can beat me, nobody," 21 Savage boasted.

"Oh, so you can beat Lil Uzi?" asked a moderator.

"Hell yeah," 21 boldly responded.

Kodak isn't the only member of the class to respond to 21 Savage's claim. Desiigner also reacted on his Instagram Story last night.

"Why you talking like that?" he questioned. "21, [I] went platinum 20 times. I'm just chilling right now. I ain't even dropping right now. I quit rap for a minute. Stop playing."

The 2016 XXL Freshman Class includes 21, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Desiigner and Lil Uzi Vert.

21 Savage is clearly feeling himself after releasing the highly anticipated Her Loss album with Drake on Nov. 4

See Kodak Black's Response to 21 Savage Saying He Could Beat Every Member of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz Below