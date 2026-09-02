21 Savage Describes How His Bond With His Daughter With Latto Differs From Raising His Other Three Children

21 Savage has opened up about his parenting experience with his daughter with Latto and how it differs from his experience with his first three children.

In a new episode of The Pete Davidson Show that aired on Netflix on Tuesday (Sept. 1), the Atlanta-based rapper explained how his age and career status have significantly changed things this time around.

"My first three [children], I was like, younger, running around in the street," he told the comedian. "Like, it was different. Now it's like, I'm in the house. I have the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. So, it's kind of like a different bond type sh*t. As I got older, I developed that bond better with my other kids."

While the rapper is 33 now, he had his first child, a son named Kamari, at the age of 20. His other two children, Ashaad and Rhia, arrived just a few years later, right as his career was taking off and things were chaotic. But for 21, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm glad I did both, though, because I feel like having my kids early motivated me to go get it, to be so ambitious," he added. "So, I'm glad that I had kids then and now so I experience both ways of parenting."

Watch 21 Savage talk to Pete Davidson about his parenting experience below.

Watch 21 Savage Talk to Pete Davidson About His Daughter With Latto

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