21 Savage, Grateful Dead Mashup – Stream, Lyrics, Origin

A 21 Savage song is going viral on social media thanks to a crafty music lover who blended the Atlanta rapper's 2018 song with a classic tune from the classic rock band The Grateful Dead.

In 2020, Soundcloud user Shall1 created his mashup of 21 Savage's track "10 Freaky Girls" (from Metro Boomin's 2018 compilation album Not All Heroes Wear Capes) with The Grateful Dead's 1980 song "Althea" called "TFG" and posted it on his Soundcloud account. Initially, the New Jersey music lover's mashup was a fan favorite on Soundcloud before it spread to other social-networking platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

However, the 21 Savage/Grateful Dead mashup became a viral hit on TikTok after fans reshared user @isaac_huber17's December 2021 video of himself skiing in the snowy mountains with "TFG" as its soundtrack. Watch it below.

On Twitter, the mashup track is beloved by both 21 Savage and the Grateful Dead fans (aka Dead Heads).

"I just came across a tiktok with a 21 savage verse set to althea by the grateful dead. Some things you don't know you never thought you would see until you see them," tweeted one person.

"Whoever made that 21 savage x grateful dead mix is an actual genius," wrote one fan.

According to Shall1's sister, @babytofu222 on TikTok, her brother made the mashup on her "old-ass MacBook" and is a fan of The Grateful Dead. "[B]tw he luvs the dead, it’s no disrespect! [J]ust a funky funny mix," she wrote in the comment section.

Overall, the 21 Savage and The Grateful Dead mashup song "TFG" is a vibe.

Listen to 21 Savage x Grateful Dead Mashup "TFG" Below

Read the Lyrics to 21 Savage's "10 Freaky Girls"

[INTRO]

Ooh

No, no, no

No, no

[VERSE 1]

In peace (In peace), may you rest (May you rest)

Never ever shoot below the neck (Never ever)

You a rookie (You a rookie), I'm a vet (I’m a vet)

That's why I got a Glock, you got a TEC (Got a TEC)

Not checkers (Not checkers), this chess (Nigga chess)

I flooded out my Patek with baguettes

I curve Tiffany (Yeah), for Jess (For who?)

Need to get myself together, I'm a mess (Straight up)

In Bikini Bottom, I’m with Sandy (Sandy)

Moesha keep on drinkin' all the brandy (Brandy)

Keisha eat the molly like it's candy (Yah, yah)

Bodyslam a nigga like I'm Randy (Yah, yah)

Yeah, I'm a hot hitter (Straight up)

I'm a guap getter (Straight up)

Leave a thot bitter (Straight up)

Get your block hit up

Oh, you think you in a group? Get that shit split up (On God)

Tryna suck me layin' down, I make that bitch sit up (Straight up)

Yeah, hot box, dirty stick, case closed (Case closed)

We grill beef, nigga, charcoal (Uh oh)

Sellin' pussy, her vajay-jay got a barcode (Uh oh)

These broke ass niggas need Jobco (21)

Used to use EBT to get seafood (What?)

Now I Uber Eats when I want Kiku (Straight up)

She wanna hang out and let the gang G you (Facts)

Metro worth a lot of M's, nigga, me too (Racks)

[CHORUS]

Hangin' off my earlobes is a rock (A rock)

Hangin' off my waistline is a Glock (Pop, pop)

The body in that casket was a opp (21)

I don't throw no bottles, I throw shots (21)

All this drip on me, I need a mop (21)

Balenciaga boxers and the socks (On God)

I got 10 freaky girls on a yacht (Yacht)

Finna drown in 'em, dawg, finna drown in 'em (21)

[VERSE 2]

Last altercation, got a hundred rounds in him (On my mama)

All my spots got a lot of bloodhounds in 'em (On your mama)

Ain’t no furniture, it's just a lot of pounds in 'em (Straight up)

Percs, soft, hard, and I got the brown in 'em (On God)

Word to bombaclaat, shotta, we don't ramp in 'em (21)

Edgewood, Glenwood, Bouldercrest and the Hamp with 'em (Six)

Got a lot of sticks, you can get stamped with 'em (On God)

Tryna mediate the beef, you get found with 'em (Straight up)

All these chains, rest in peace to Harriet Tubman (Harriet Tubman)

Niggas broke 'cause they doin' too much clubbin' (Too much clubbin')

Cashed out on all my cars 'cause I'm stubborn ('Cause I'm stubborn)

Zone 6 against the world, that's how I'm comin' (How I'm comin')

I came out the womb, I was thuggin' (Straight up)

Ain't no fistfights, niggas uppin' (Straight up)

Rappers say they want smoke, but they bluffin' (On God)

When you see 'em face-to-face, it ain't nothin' (Straight up)

[CHORUS]

Hangin' off my earlobes is a rock (A rock)

Hangin' off my waistline is a Glock (Pop, pop)

The body in that casket was a opp (21)

I don't throw no bottles, I throw shots (21)

All this drip on me, I need a mop (21)

Balenciaga boxers and the socks (On God)

I got 10 freaky girls on a yacht (Yacht)

I got 10 freaky girls on a yacht

[OUTRO]

You know, I was racin' down the highway earlier today, ridin' down 20

I happened to see a nigga I robbed back in the day

You know what? He was happy to see me

Listen to 21 Savage's Song "10 Freaky Girls" Below