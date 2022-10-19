Kodak Black Flirts With GloRilla on Instagram Live

It looks like Kodak Black might have a thing for GloRilla, as he recently flirted with the buzzing Memphis rapper on Instagram.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), GloRilla hopped on Instagram to talk with fans on Live. During the chat, Kodak Black entered the comment section and appeared to shoot his shot at the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rhymer.

“You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak commented along with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. Yak’s apparent pickup line is a reference to the chorus of Glo’s singles “Tomorrow” and “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B where she raps, “Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrows.”

While Kodak Black seems enamored by Gloria Hallelujah, he recently made the news after he called out BET for giving the 2022 BET Hip Hop award for Song of the Year to her counterpart Latto. Yak kinda complimented GloRilla in the process.

"The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool," Kodak Black wrote on Twitter after his single “Super Gremlin” lost to Latto’s “Big Energy.” "Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt."

Glo’s glow-up has been meteoric, following the release of “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” in April, which earned her a spot on Yo Gotti’s CMG roster over the summer. He latest single “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and currently sits at No. 19. She is prepping the release of the new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, which is slated to drop next month.

See Kodak Black Shoot His Shot at GloRilla on Instagram Live Below