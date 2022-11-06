21 Savage Says He Would Beat Anyone From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz

21 Savage is a proud alumnus of the 2016 XXL Freshman class. And now the Atlanta rapper wants to rap against the entire class in a Verzuz battle.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), during a chat session on Clubhouse, 21 Savage boldly stated that he would beat anyone from the 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle, including Lil Uzi Vert.

"That Freshman cover, nobody can beat me, nobody," 21 boasted.

"Oh, so you can beat Lil Uzi?" asked a moderator.

"Hell yeah," 21 boldly responded.

For the record, the 2016 XXL Freshman class consist of: Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Pakk, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Desiigner, Savage and Uzi Vert.

The 2016 class stands out as one of the most influential, successful and long-standing groups of MCs from that year.

21 Savage must be feeling very confident in himself after the release of Her Loss, his collaborative project with Drake. The album has been the most talked about album on social media. From the promotional rollout, with the deepfake NPR Tiny Desk concert teaser, to Drake's controversial lyrics, 21 and Drizzy's joint album is making a lot of noise in the music industry.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Her loss is expected to push 335-350,000 copies in the first week of release. The LP grabbed an estimated 150 million first-day streams in the U.S. and is expected to 425-450 million streams for the week.

As for the 21 Savage's Verzuz challenge, it would be interesting to see if the entire Freshman class of 2016 will take him up on his musical challenge.

Watch the Classic 2016 XXL Freshmen Cyphers Below