Desiigner has reportedly been charged in a troubling incident where he allegedly pleasured himself in front of flight attendants.

On Monday (April 24), TMZ reported charges have been filed against Desiigner in the bizarre in-flight incident. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper has reportedly been hit with an indecent exposure charge. More details have also surfaced in connection to the matter. According to the celebrity news site, Desiigner was on a Delta flight returning to the States from Asia sitting in first-class with his member fully exposed while pleasuring himself in full view of flight attendants.

Desiigner was told to stop multiple times and eventually moved to the back of the plane where he was monitored by two people he was with. The rapper reportedly dropped a jar of Vaseline as he was changing seats. Desiigner was questioned by police when the flight landed in Minneapolis, Minn. on April 17 but was released.

Prior to charges being filed, Desiigner put out a statement about the situation when news broke about the incident on April 20. He revealed he would be getting professional help for his mental health.

"For the past few months I have not been OK. And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," the "Panda" rapper wrote in a testimony released on his Instagram Story. "While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted [into] a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

Desiigner continued: "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help."

XXL has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minneapolis FBI and Delta airlines for comment.