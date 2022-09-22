Desiigner Calls EST Gee ‘Hot Garbage,’ Accuses Gee of Charging Him $75,000 for a Feature

Desiigner has some pointed words for EST Gee after claiming the Louisville, Ky. rapper quoted him $75,000 for a feature verse.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), video surfaced of Desiigner going in on EST Gee on Instagram. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is apparently upset because he believes Gee attempted to overcharge him to appear on a track.

"Opps tried to charge me $75,000," the "Panda" rapper started. "EST Gee, bro, you are garbage. You hot garbage. You can't perform like me. You can't never make a song like anybody in New York City. You're trash, bro. You're trash."

"You know what you are?" he added. "Dead ass, what I'm doing right now, shitting. You feel me? Stop playing with me, for real, for real. Y'all niggas ain't never sell what I sold. That's on my mother. You niggas is still trapping, your little gold records. Keep all them chains on your neck, boy, for real. ’Cause you a slave to the game."

Desiigner is currently working on his fellow-up to the 2021 EP, Three the Hard Way. Back in June, he made headlines for getting into a verbal confrontation with police outside a gas station in Los Angeles. Last month, he put out the new single "Jaguar."

EST Gee has become one of the hottest Southern rappers in the game. He released his latest project I Never Felt Nun on Sept. 16. The offering featured guest appearances from Future, Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller and more.

See Video of Desiigner Calling Out EST Gee Due to His Feature Price Below