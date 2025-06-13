Lil Tecca, Juicy J and Logic, LeiKeli47 and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Lil Tecca, Juicy J and Logic, LeiKeli47 and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Three Oh One Productions/Trippy Music / Galactic Records/Republic Records / Acrylic/Hard Cover/Thirty Tigers

The weekly fix of new music arrives. This week, a rapper with an eight-times platinum hit puts out his latest LP, an unlikely duo joins forces for a new collab project, a rapper takes off her mask to put out her latest release and more.

Lil Tecca Drops Dopamine Album

Lil Tecca is back in album mode. Less than a year after putting out his most recent album, Plan A, the Queens rapper returns with his latest LP, Dopamine. The latest offering from Tecca, whose hit "Ransom" is now eight-times platinum, contains 17 songs in total. The album features the previously released single "Owa Owa."

Juicy J and Logic Team Up for Live and in Color Project

Juicy J and Logic have connected to brighten up the rap game with a new project called Live and in Color. The unlikely pair combines Logic's production on every track with Juicy's southern-dipped bars across. "20 Years Later" is a standout song with both rapping. The release features 18 songs and arrives six months after Lo put out Ultra 85 last December. The new effort also comes after Logic's new film, Paradise Records, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. Last December, Juicy unleashed his Ravenite Social Club album. He's been releasing loosies and collabs ever since.

LeiKeli47 Puts Out Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only Album

LeiKeli47 is back and unmasked. Three years after putting out her Shape Up album, Lei delivers Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only. She announced the album back in October and unleashed the single "450," the video for which shows her performing without her ever-present face covering for the first time. In total, the album has 11 tracks, including "Different Person/LeiKeli ft. 47."

Check out all the new projects this week from Lil Wayne, EST GeeKayCyy, Slick Rick and more below.

  • Dopamine

    Lil Tecca
    Galactic Records/Republic Records.
    loading...

  • Live and in Color

    Juicy J and Logic
    Juicy J/Logic
    loading...

  • Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only

    Leikeli47
    Acrylic/Harcover/Thirty Tigers
    loading...

  • Tha Carter VI (Bonus)

    Lil Wayne
    Young Money Records/Republic Records
    loading...

  • Don't Die Before You Are Dead

    AJ Tracey
    Revenge Records
    loading...

  • Don't Box Me In

    Smiley
    OVO Sound/Santa Anna Label Group
    loading...

  • Before I Was Born

    KayCyy
    Before I Was Born
    loading...

  • Victory

    Slick Rick
    Def Jam
    loading...

  • PinkPrint 3

    Skaiwater
    GoodTalk
    loading...

  • My World

    EST Gee
    CMG/Interscope Records
    loading...

  • Cycles

    Iann Dior
    Big Noise Music Group
    loading...

  • I Love You Again (Extended)

    Reason
    Do More Records/195 Oak
    loading...

  • Zap Stars

    Sniper Gang
    Sniper Gang LLC/Atlas Distro
    loading...

  • Til The Tape

    Nino Breeze
    MMG/gamma.
    loading...

