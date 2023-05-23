6ix9ine Mural Unveiled in One of Mexico’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods – Watch

6ix9ine has been immortalized with a new mural in Mexico.

On May 20, videos surfaced of 6ix9ine in Tepito, Mexico City to see a huge mural that was painted in his honor. In videos of Tekashi's visit (below), the rapper is seen surrounded by throngs of fans as he makes his way down the street to the huge mural. Once there, he poses for photos next to the wall painting. He later signs autographs.

Tepito is a barrio situated in Colonia Morelos in the Cuauhtémoc borough of Mexico City. Along with having a boxing tradition, being known for its open-air markets and a subculture that has attracted artists and academics, Tepito is also known as a place of high crime, with robbery being the illegal activity of choice. It has a "reputation for crime, poverty, and a culture of lawlessness," according to the 2018 book Black Market Capital written by Andrew Konove.

6ix9ine has turned into a regular Carmen Sandiego since being beaten bloody in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. back in March. Tekashi first popped up in Cuba shortly after the assault. He later popped up in Uganda and the Dominican Republic filming a video for the song "Wapae." Earlier this month, he performed at the 2023 Beach, Please Festival in Romania. Last week, he filmed himself eating a tarantula in a Spanish-speaking town.

See 6ix9ine Visiting His Mural in Tepito, Mexico City Below