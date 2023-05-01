6ix9ine Calls XXXTentacion a Friend, Honors X During Performance

6ix9ine recently paid homage to XXXTentacion during a festival performance oversees.

On April 29, 6ix9ine performed in Romania at the 2023 Beach, Please Festival. During the recently-violated rapper's set, he paused to make a statement about the late XXX.

"I wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity to come sing for you guys," 6ix9ine said at the 10 minute-mark of the YouTube video below. "A lot of people don't get the opportunity. They don't have life...One of my friends died back in 2018. And at all my shows, I wanna keep his name alive. Because it matters to me. It matters to America. It matters to the world. Do you guys know XXXTentacion? Before he died, he messaged me and said, ‘Don’t let your guard down and be safe and I love you.’”

"As an artist, he was a competition of mine. A great one," 6ix9ine continued. "The best one. For that, I'm always going to keep his name alive."

6ix9ine has been far away from the States since being brutally beaten in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. in March. He initially popped up in Cuba and later Africa.

Three men, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, have been arrested in connection to the rapper's attack and charged with robbery and assault. Police recently dropped charges against Anthony Maldonado.

See 6ix9ine Paying Homage to XXXTentacion During His Set at the 2023 Beach, Please Festival Below