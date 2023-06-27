Kodak Black Surrenders to Police After Missing Drug Screening, Released on $250,000 Bond

Kodak Black has turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest when the rapper recently failed to show up for a mandatory drug screening.

On Monday (June 26), Kodak Black had a hearing in Broward County Court to face a judge after a warrant was issued for his arrest for skipping out on a drug test. Kodak was taken into custody and released following an alteration of his bond and bond conditions.

Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen has released the following statement to XXL about the rapper's rearrest.

"I requested that he be released from pretrial conditions and substitute a higher bond the judge granted my request," Cohen said. "His bond was [set] at the standard bond and pretrial conditions were deleted. We did a jail walk through where he posted an additional [$175,000] and he was released in under and hour. The purpose of the request was so he could go on tour and not have to call 3 times a week and be subject to oppressive supervision while waiting for the case to end."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Kodak Black, government name Bill Kapri, was booked and released. The additional amount bumps Kodak's bond up to $250,000.

Kodak Black's Legal Issues

Kodak Black is currently fighting a open drug-trafficking case. Last July, he was arrested after police allegedly discovered over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash on the rapper during a traffic stop. Yak bonded out the following day. However, back in February, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed a drug screening. A judge allowed him to spend 30 days in a drug-rehab facility. Earlier this month, a judge issued a warrant for Kodak's arrest after he failed to show up for a random drug screening, prompting the court hearing on Monday.

Kodak Black's Concerning Instagram Live Video

On Sunday (June 25), Kodak Black went on Instagram Live in a video that has fans concerned for his well-being. In the clip, the shirtless rapper is sitting on a floor and mumbling incoherently.