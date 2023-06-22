Kodak Black Wanted by Police for Failing to Report for Drug Screening

A warrant has been issued for Kodak Black's arrest.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black in Broward County, Fla.

On June 14, Judge Barbara R. Duffy signed off on a warrant for the arrest of Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, because he allegedly failed to show up to a random drug and alcohol screening on June 9, according to court documents obtained by XXL. As of press time, the warrant is still active.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney for comment.

Kodak Black's Original Charges

Kodak Black was arrested on July 16, 2022 after police allegedly discovered over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his car during a traffic stop. Yak's attorney later claimed the rapper was prescribed the pills for chronic pain after he was shot earlier in the year. The "Super Gremlin" rapper was charged for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and traffick in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams. He was released from jail the following day on a $75,000 bond.

Police Issue Warrant for Kodak Black's Arrest

Back in February, police issued a warrant for Kodak Black's arrest after he failed a random drug screening where he tested positive for Fentanyl. Instead of having his bail revoked and being jailed, Kodak was given a month in a drug rehab facility.

"I am glad @kodakblack will get an opportunity to take a break from his hectic schedule and focus on his physical health," Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen said about the ruling.

Next month, Kodak Black is expected to join Lil Durk on his Sorry for the Drought Tour.