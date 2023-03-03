Kodak Black Writes Heartfelt Post On the Loss of XXXTentacion

Kodak Black has written a heartfelt post on the loss XXXTentacion.

On Friday (March 3), Kodak Black hit up Instagram with a thoughtful reflection dedicated to his late friend and frequent collaborator, XXXTentacion. In a short and simple yet emotional message to his fellow Broward County, Fla. native, Kodak Black makes mention of the impact X had on both hip-hop and the community surrounding their respective hometowns of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Deerfield Beach, Fla.

"Nothing really," begins Kodak in the post accompanied by a close-up photo of X. "Just was thinking about you [XXXTentacion], bro. DAM BROWARD COUNTY WE LOST A LEGEND. @xxxtentacion one of the best things to ever happen to this small town I call home. Next post is this young kid who kinda reminds me of Jah."

In the next slide on the Instagram post, Kodak Black shared an image of an artist named Bryant Barnes, a musician whose music happens to remind the "Super Gremlin" rhymer of his fallen friend, XXXTentacion.

In response, Bryant Barnes thanked Kodak Black on the musician's own Instagram Story before paying homage to XXXTentacion in his own right, also referring to the late rapper as a "legend."

In the years since XXXTentacion was tragically killed in 2018, Kodak Black has paid tribute to his "Roll in Peace" partner in rhyme both on wax and on social media. In September of 2018, the "Calling My Spirit" rapper claimed that he can communicate with X from beyond the grave.

"RIP XXX HE TALKS TO ME," tweeted Kodak Black in reference to XXXTentacion.

Also in 2018, Kodak shared a unique perspective he holds on X's death in the form of "Malcolm X.X.X.," a song from Yak's Dying to Live album in which he compares XXXTentatcion's passing to that of slain human rights activist el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, a.k.a. Malcolm X.

