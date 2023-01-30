Charlamagne Tha God Calls Kodak Black the G.O.A.T., Compares Yak to Kendrick Lamar

Charlamagne Tha God is giving Kodak Black props as the greatest of all time and comparing the South Florida rapper to Kendrick Lamar.

On Jan. 28, the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast debuted. During the sit-down, the topic of Kodak Black came up and CTG was highly complimentary of the "Super Gremlin" rhymer.

"Kodak is the G.O.A.T." Charlamagne opined at the 5:50-mark of the podcast. "I was watching that video and I was thinking to myself like, man, do people realize how dope Kodak Black is, yo? Not just as a personality, but as a rapper, as a artist."

"You know these true hip-hop heads will be like 'Ah, man, you’re talking about Kodak Black.' I look at Kodak Black the same way I look at Kendrick Lamar," he added. "I’m not even joking. I feel like they’re both two different levels of prolific. They’re telling similar stories, just from different places. They’re just two different versions of the same kid from the hood."

Kodak Black has responded to the kinds words. On Sunday (Jan. 29), he reacted in the comment section of an Instagram blog about the podcast.

"Appreciate everybody," he wrote along with crying and smiling emojis. "Means soooo much to me."

Kodak Black kodakblack/Instagram loading...

Charlamagne's viral comment has left the internet offering opinions on both sides.

"Charlamagne definitely pop a prec for that comment love #KodakBlack but he gotta build up his catalog to be on #kendricklamar level .. I see two [goat emoji] but in different lane," one Twitter user posted.

"Charlamagne been talking dumb shit for a minute now. Comparing Kodak to Kendrick is straight disrespectful. All Kodak black do is mumble rap. F**k outta here. Kendrick is a grandmaster with this music S**t!" another person tweeted.

"I get Charlamagne’s point when he says that he views Kodak Black and Kendrick Lamar the same in terms of how great they are as artists. But all I’m saying is that Kendrick has never given us No Flockin. Kodak is clear tbh," someone else commented.

Kendrick Lamar thinks very highly of Kodak Black as well, as evidenced in Yak appearing on multiple tracks on Kendrick's latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

