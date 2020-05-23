6ix9ine Reminds Charlamagne Tha God About His Offer to Fellate Tekashi If He Beat His Federal Case

6ix9ine has left no doubt that he is back to his trolling ways, following his release from prison to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. Now, he has set his sights on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God.

On Saturday (May 23), Tekashi posted a video of Charlamagne on his Brilliant Idiots Podcast. The controversial media personality makes a bold statement during the show, which was recorded when 6ix9ine was in jail facing 20-plus years for federal racketeering charges.

"If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I'll suck his dick," Charlamagne claimed. "You don't even have to ask me."

Along with the visual reminder by reposting the video to his IG account, 6ix9ine added in the caption, "@cthagod I’ll let you explain this apply your blistex first."

Technically, 6ix9ine didn't beat his case. He received a shortened prison sentence for cooperating with the federal government to help take down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He was allowed to leave prison due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effect the virus would have on his health since he suffers from asthma. Those are semantics to the self-proclaimed King of New York.

Since he made the bold statement, Charlamagne has since said he was only joking, but that hasn't stopped Tekashi from putting him on front street. Charlamagne, who recently made headlines for his interview with presidential hopeful Joe Biden, has yet to respond to Tekashi on social media.

In other 6ix9ine-related news, the rapper is planning to drop a new single on Friday (May 29). Word is the new track from the Brooklyn rapper will feature Nicki Minaj. However, that has not been confirmed by either artist. 6ix9ine's first post-prison single, "Gooba," released earlier this month, broke a YouTube record for the most viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour period, eclipsing a mark previously held by Eminem's "Kill Shot" visual. It also came in third on the Billboard Hot 100. On Saturday, 6ix9ine asked fans to help him name his upcoming single.