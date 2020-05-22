Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is retracting the comments he recently made about Black voters potentially supporting President Donald Trump on Election Day.

During former Vice President Joe Biden's interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday (May 22), he told the morning show's co-host Charlamagne Tha God that Black people who are contemplating voting for Trump "ain't Black." However, Biden has since apologized for his statement.

According to a report from NBC News today, the presidential hopeful expressed remorse during a phone call with leaders of the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce.

"I should not have been so cavalier," Biden said. "I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted."

Later in the conversation, he spoke on the importance of the Black vote. "I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American folks for granted...but nothing could be further from the truth," Biden continued. "I've never ever done that, and I've earned it every time I've run. I was making the point that I have never taken a vote for granted."

Members of the hip-hop community have chimed in to speak their thoughts on Joe Biden's comments.

Producer Cardo said via Twitter, "Biden an idiot ... we’re fucked either way out here."

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper tweeted, "Trump and Biden need to just do a ig verzuz battle for black policies cuz I aint never heard either of they hits."

Diddy, who has spoken on what it will take for Biden to receive his vote during a conversation on Naomi Campbell's live YouTube show last month, also wrote, "Aye bruh @JoeBiden I already told you the #BlackVoteAintFree."

As previously reported, while speaking with Charlamagne, Biden shared his stance on voters who are on the fence between him and Trump. "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." CThaGod then said, "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact—I want something for my community."

The real truth will be told on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.