Diddy Claims He Won’t Vote for Joe Biden If He Doesn’t Change Quality of Life for Black and Brown Community

Election season is among us and Diddy is being very transparent about what it will take for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to receive his vote.

During a conversation on model Naomi Campbell's live YouTube series No Filter with Naomi on April 23, the mogul spoke candidly on former Vice President Biden earning the Black and Brown vote.

“The Black vote is not gon’ be for free," Puffy began. "We’re gonna have to see some promises. We’re gonna have to understand what kind of deal we’re getting out of—what are we getting in return for our vote? Because nothing has changed in America for Black America. And, in order for us to vote for Biden we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats. Or because people are afraid of Trump."

The Bad Boy CEO then emphasized the importance of the presidential hopeful advocating for the Black and Brown community, in order to obtain their votes on Election Day, Nov. 3.

"It’s whoever’s gonna take care of our community," he continued. "Our vote is not for free. Whoever wants to make a deal. It’s business at this point. We can’t trust politicians. So, we wanna know very clearly, just like Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden needs to make it clear that he’s gonna change the lives and quality of life of Black and Brown people. Or else he can’t get the vote. And I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

The last two men standing vying for the spot of the Democratic presidential candidate were Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race for presidency back in April. Sen. Sanders endorsed Biden a week later.

Diddy is no stranger to encouraging Black and Brown people to make their way to the polls. He launched his Citizen Change initiative back in 2004, using his Vote or Die campaign to encourage youth, as well as the Black and Brown community to cast a ballot during the election. Puff revived the campaign in 2008 and 2012 when former President Barack Obama ran for president and re-election. He also told the Associated Press in 2016 that he was willing to resurrect his Vote or Die campaign.

Check out Diddy's comments about Joe Biden during his convo with Naomi Campbell around the 23-minute mark.