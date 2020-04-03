Hip-Hop Has Donated Over $2 Million, 100,000 Masks, $20,000 in Meals and More to Coronavirus Relief

The coronavirus pandemic has stagnated citizens and the healthcare industry around the world over the last few months. As a result, members of the hip-hop community have since lent a helping hand by donating funds and essentials needed to help those fighting the virus or individuals affected by it.

Healthcare professionals working on the frontlines to care for people who have contracted the coronavirus are experiencing shortages on their supply of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and medical masks. They have also been commissioned to work long hours as chaos consumes hospitals that are filled with ill patients.

According to the World Health Organization, the lack of necessities has been "caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse."

"Without secure supply chains, the risk to healthcare workers around the world is real," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Industry and governments must act quickly to boost supply, ease export restrictions and put measures in place to stop speculation and hoarding. We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting health workers first."

Citizens have been affected as well following a quarantine that was put in place amid the pandemic. The quarantine has caused temporary business closures due to advised social distancing, resulting in job loss that has prevented people from being able to provide food for their families.

Jay-Z and Rihanna are two artists who have contributed to coronavirus relief in a major way. Jay's Shawn Carter Foundation and RiRi's Clara Lionel Foundation collectively donated $2 million to help those who have been affected by the pandemic.

They hope to assist "undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers" in New York and Los Angeles with their donation.

Many more artists are giving back to assist with coronavirus relief efforts. Check out how hip-hop is giving back below.