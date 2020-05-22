UPDATE (May 22):

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has apologized for the comments he made on The Breakfast Club this morning while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God. During a phone conversation with leaders of the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, Biden said, "I should not have been so cavalier. I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted."

Later in the conversation, he affirmed the importance of the Black vote. "I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American folks for granted...but nothing could be further from the truth," Biden continued. "I've never ever done that, and I've earned it every time I've run. I was making the point that I have never taken a vote for granted."

Members of the hip-hop community have weighed in on the statement Biden made during the interview. Diddy, who had been vocal about candidates earning the Black vote, was one of several to speak out.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a message for members of the Black community, who are considering voting for President Donald Trump when Election Day comes around in November.

During a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Friday morning (May 22), the former vice president claims that Black people who are uncertain if they want to place a ballot for him or Trump "ain't Black."

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black," the Democratic presidential candidate said during the interview at the 17:04-mark below. Charlamagne then replied, "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact—I want something for my community."

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president back in April when Senator Bernie Sanders ended his campaign for presidency.

While Joe Biden has shared his thoughts on Black people, who are considering Trump as their candidate, Diddy made it clear on Naomi Campbell's live YouTube series No Filter with Naomi last month that he won't be voting for Biden unless he earns the Black and Brown vote.

"It’s whoever’s gonna take care of our community," Puffy explained. "Our vote is not for free. Whoever wants to make a deal. It’s business at this point. We can’t trust politicians. So, we wanna know very clearly, just like Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden needs to make it clear that he’s gonna change the lives and quality of life of Black and Brown people. Or else he can’t get the vote. And I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

Election Day is on Nov. 3.