YoungBoy Never Broke Again Threatens to Hit Charlamagne Tha God With a Gun in Video for ‘Act a Donkey’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has threatened to hit Charlamagne Tha God with a gun in his new video for "Act a Donkey."

On Friday (Jan. 12), NBA YoungBoy dropped a new music video called "Act a Donkey," in which he dissed The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God for giving him "Donkey of the Day" last week.

If you recall, Charlamagne gave YB Donkey of the Day for the rapper's comments about not being "really big on" fatherhood during his recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, which can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

In NBA YoungBoy's video, which can be viewed below, the Louisiana rhymer also threatens Charlamagne to hit him with a gun while holding two firearms in his hands. Interestingly, YB delivers his gun-toting threats at Charla while standing next to a donkey and a baby goat.

Charlamagne Crowns YB "Donkey of the Day"

On Wednesday (Jan. 10), in a "Donkey of the Day" segment, Charlamagne Tha God called out NBA YoungBoy for his comments about not being a fan of fatherhood during his convo on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

When Bootleg Kev asked YB about his thoughts on fatherhood since he is a dad to 11 kids, the 24-year-old rhymer kind of shrugged it off.

"I'm not really big on it to be honest," he replied. "I'm only in here 'cause you here."

"See, this a crazy topic because I'm not the type to sugarcoat nothing. But, I'm four walls all day, everyday," YB added, explaining that he's in the studio 24 hours a day.

Charlamagne was offended by NBA YoungBoy remarks and explained that he's giving YB "Donkey of the Day" because it's "all about giving people the credit they deserve for being stupid, but it's also about using things like this as a teachable moment."

"I didn't know I would have to say this, but my brothers, that is wack. Alright? So many of us come from broken homes. So many of us had fathers or mothers that weren't 'big' on having kids," he continued.

"But what bothers me about statements like this is NBA YoungBoy talks that gangster talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangster talk, he talks that big money talk. Well in the words of Jay-Z, a man that don't take care of his family can't be rich, so don't talk money talk to me if you not 'big' on fatherhood," he added.

NBA Youngboy caught wind of Charlamagne's "Donkey of the Day" segment and issued his own DotD to the radio personality for "riding d**k so much."

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "Act a Donkey" music video and his IG video where he dissed Charlamagne again below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "Act a Donkey" Music Video

Watch NBA YoungBoy Diss Charlamagne Tha God For Giving Him Donkey of the Day

Watch The Breakfast Club's Donkey of the Day Segment

Watch NBA YoungBoy's Interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast