YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits He Started Smoking Cigarettes at 7 Years Old
YoungBoy Never Broke Again's cigarette-smoking habit is well-documented. According to the rapper, he's been smoking since he was 7 years old.
NBA YoungBoy Details Origin of Smoking Habit
NBA YoungBoy recently sat down with Bootleg Kev in an interview that premiered on Monday (Jan. 8). During the nearly hour-long talk, the Louisiana rapper touched on a number of topics, including his cigarette-smoking habit, which he claims he picked up as a kid.
"I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was 7 years old," NBA YoungBoy explains around 19:20-mark in the video below. "My goddad, I think this n***a ran away from the army. You know how you get a home pass, I guess? That muthaf**ka ran away to New Orleans ’cause he ain’t want to go back. During the time as he was at the house, I used to be watching that muthaf**ka smoking cigarettes and every time he would throw that b***h out, I would grab it."
NBA YoungBoy Says He's Set on Going Back to Jail
Elsewhere in the interview, YB, who is currently awaiting trial for a gun charge in Louisiana, admitted that he is set on going back to jail.
"I'm kinda set on going to jail right now," YB said around the 12:35-mark of the interview below when asked about his future beyond rap. "So, I don't really think about too much."
"I guess that's just my life," he added. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in."
