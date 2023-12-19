YoungBoy Never Broke Again Granted House Arrest Modification Following Mental Health Petition

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been granted a modification to his house arrest terms after filing a petition due to claims about his deteriorating mental and physical health.

NBA YoungBoy House Arrest Conditions Amended

NBA YoungBoy and his legal team have been fighting to get his house arrest conditions amended as he awaits trial for gun charges in Louisiana. On Monday (Dec. 18), Judge Shelly D. Dick signed off on a motion to allow one modification to the terms, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Dec. 19). In accordance to the rapper's assertion that he is suffering mentally from being confined to his Utah home for the past two years, the judge has OK'd him being able to leave for doctor appointments.

"The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the Defendant’s pretrial supervision officer," the court filing reads.

However, the judge shot down YB's request to participate in additional employment-related activities without court approval.

NBA YoungBoy Awaits Trial

This update is a win for Top. Following his initial request on Nov. 1, the rapper received pushback from prosecutors late last month.

"The United States fails to see how the defendant's current conditions of pre-trial release prohibit him from seeking and obtaining mental health treatment," opposing paperwork from Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Morris read.

NBA YoungBoy has been on house arrest since 2021 as he awaits trial for federal gun charges in Louisiana. The case stems from YB being arrested at a video shoot where police discovered multiple guns and drugs. According to AllHipHop, the trial is expected to begin in July of 2024.

