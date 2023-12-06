Joe Budden Apologizes to YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Calling Him Trash

Joe Budden has apologized to YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the disparaging comments he made about the Louisiana rapper earlier this week.

Joe Budden Says Sorry

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Joe Budden released episode #681 of The Joe Budden Podcast titled "Vanity King." During the show, Joe took time out to apologize for calling NBA YoungBoy trash during a previous episode.

"I owe NBA an apology, too," Joe said at the 27:30 mark of the podcast below. "Let’s start with accountability. I owe him an apology. He don’t even bother nobody."

"[I] gotta be more responsible than that," Joe continued. "That was totally wrong. Not cool. You wanna be the bridge. You wanna be the OG that is the bridge."

Joe Budden Sparks NBA YoungBoy Beef

During the episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that aired on Sunday (Dec. 3), Joe called Top trash and said his music is horrible. That prompted a response from NBA YoungBoy, who went on a wild rant that included him insulting Joe's sex drive.

"Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t," NBA YoungBoy said in a video he shared on Instagram. "Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h."

Birdman even got involved.

Listen to Joe Budden's apology to YoungBoy Never Broke Again below.

Watch Episode 681 of The Joe Budden Podcast