YoungBoy Never Broke Again Prosecutors Insist His House Arrest Doesn’t Prevent Him From Getting Mental Health Treatment – Report

Federal prosecutors are insisting that YoungBoy Never Broke Again's house arrest conditions do not prevent the rapper from getting mental health treatment.

According to a report published by Rolling Stone on Monday (Nov. 27), the recent petition filed by NBA YoungBoy's attorney to modify the conditions of his current house arrest is facing heavy pushback from the prosecution. As YB's legal team attempts to have a federal court alleviate the house arrest terms due to depression and mental health issues, prosecutors say they don't agree with the motion at all.

"The United States fails to see how the defendant's current conditions of pre-trial release prohibit him from seeking and obtaining mental health treatment,” opposing paperwork from Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Morris reads according to Rolling Stone.

The prosecution also noted that YoungBoy's current house arrest terms allow for "necessary" external medical visits and "modern-day, widely available virtual options" when it comes to treating depression.

Why Is NBA YoungBoy Trying to Change His House Arrest Conditions?

Earlier this month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney, James P. Manasseh, filed the aforementioned petition to change YB's current house conditions stemming from a 2021 gun charge in Louisiana. According to Manasseh, YoungBoy is suffering from depression and is losing weight as a result of being confined to his Utah home for the past two years.

"Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep," Top's attorney claims. "[NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation."

One week after the motion to amend his house arrest conditions was filed, YoungBoy dropped his most recent album, Decided 2.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, his attorney James Manasseh and Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Morris for statements on the matter.