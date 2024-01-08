YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Set on Going Back to Jail

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he's content about going to jail.

NBA YoungBoy Sits Down for Interview With Bootleg Kev

On Monday (Jan. 8), Bootleg Kev premiered a new episode of his podcast featuring an interview with NBA YoungBoy. During the nearly hour-long talk, which can be viewed below, YB reveals he sees jail in his future when asked about retirement.

"I'm kinda set on going to jail right now," YB said around the 12:35-mark of the interview below when asked about his future beyond rap. "So, I don't really think about too much."

"I guess that's just my life," he added. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in."

NBA YoungBoy Faces Ongoing Legal Issue

NBA YoungBoy has been on 24-hour house arrest at his Salt Lake City home for over two years as he awaits trial for a federal gun charge in Louisiana. He recently petitioned the court to modify his house arrest terms citing his deteriorating mental and physical health. Despite pushback from the prosecution in the case, a judge granted Top the ability to leave his home for doctor's visits.

See NBA YoungBoy reveal he is set on going to jail below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy on The Bootleg Kev Podcast