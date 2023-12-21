YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Releases Song She Wrote for Cardi B

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mom has released a song she penned for Cardi B.

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Releases New Song

On Thursday (Dec. 21), Sherhonda Gaulden, NBA Youngboy's mom, released a new song on YouTube titled "I Wanna Be Free," which she wrote with Cardi B in mind. The song utilizes an interpolation of Stevie Wonder's 1980 song "All I Do," with a New Orleans bounce twist. On the track, which can be heard below, Sherhonda raps about a soured relationship.

"All I do is want to be free from you," she croons on the chorus.

"Every time I think about you, n***a, beating on me/Mistreating my kids and cheating on me," she raps on the first verse. "I wanna take a gun and put it up to my head/Take a bottle of pils and lie down in the bed/But you ain't got it like that/I'm not gon' argue or fight/I'm just gon' creep on your a*s like I'm a thief in the night/Everything that you do, Im'a find out you see/I got your name on my p***y because you p***y to me."

Read More: YouTuber Charleston White Shares Shirtless Video Shooting His Shot at Cardi B Following Offset Breakup

Mama NBA YoungBoy Pens Track for Cardi B

NBA YoungBoy's mom has apparently been working on her own musical career. On Dec. 16, she announced on Instagram that she'd written a song for Cardi B.

"I wrote a song for Cardi B. Y'all need to tell her it's [fire]," Sherhonda wrote in the post.

"She haven’t heard it yet that’s why im telling y’all tell her," Sherhonda captioned the post.

Cardi B is in the middle of a very pubic breakup with her husband Offset following six years of marriage. Most recently, Bardi cussed Offset out on Instagram in a teary rant.

Check out the song NBA YoungBoy's mom wrote for Cardi B below.

Listen to Sherhonda Gaulden's "I Wanna Be Free"