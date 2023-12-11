Cardi B recently revealed she is single, confirming breakup rumors with Offset.

Cardi B Admits She and Offset Broke Up

On Sunday night (Dec. 10), Cardi B went live on Instagram to set the record straight about the status of her marriage to Offset.

"I don't know if y'all been getting clues from my [Instagram] Lives and my [Instagram] Stories when I post certain music, or my unfollowings," Cardi said in the video below. "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't think it's true," she added, appearing to reference Blueface claiming over the weekend that Offset recently slept with Chrisean Rock.

"I been single for a minute now," she continued. "I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

Cardi B and Offset Spark Breakup Rumors

Last week, Cardi B and Offset showed signs that their marriage was in peril when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi B also shared posts on her Instagram Story appearing to confirm the breakup.

"You know when you just outgrow relationships," she wrote in one post. In a follow-up post she added, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I gotta put myself first."

Cardi B and Offset have broken up before. They split in 2018 following a year of marriage. They eventually reconciled a short time later.

Watch Cardi B admit she's single now below.

Watch Cardi B Confirm Breakup With Offset