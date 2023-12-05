Cardi B and Offset Spark Breakup Rumors

Is this the end for Cardi B and Offset? The couple recently sparked breakup rumors.

Cardi B and Offset Call It Quits?

On Monday (Dec. 4), fans began to notice there may be trouble in paradise for Cardi B and Offset when it was discovered that both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is often a sign that two people have gone their separate ways. In addition, on Monday, Cardi B shared a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Story that may confirm the split.

"You know when you just outgrow relationships," she wrote in one post. In a follow-up post she added, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I gotta put myself first."

Fans React to Breakup Speculation

Fans on social media have been weighing in on the breakup speculation.

"Not cardi b and offset breaking up," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It looks like it’s over for Cardi B and Offset after they unfollowed each other on instagram," another tweet on the topic reads.

"Don't tell me offset [cheated] on Cardi B again," someone else typed.

This would not be the first time Cardi B and Offset have broken up. Back in 2018, they broke up following a year of marriage. They eventually reconciled.

See Cardi B's posts that have fueled speculation that she and Offset have broken up and reactions below.

