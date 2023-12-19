YouTuber Charleston White Shares Shirtless Video Shooting His Shot at Cardi B Following Offset Breakup

YouTuber Charleston White is shooting his shot at Cardi B following her breakup with Offset.

Charleston White Puts Bid in for Cardi B

The fallout from the Cardi B and Offset breakup has had the internet going nuts. On Dec. 15, Charleston White shot his shot at Cardi B in a shirtless video he shared on social media.

"I just wanna say, I f**k with the Migos," White began in the video below. "But I sure do want to go on a date with Cardi B. Her and that boy done broke up. It's only fair. She fair game now."

"Cardi B, can I take you out?" he continued. "We can do a metaverse date. You go to a restaurant. I got to a restaurant. In a quiet corner. And we go live and just talk. Talk to each other. That's all I want."

Cardi B and Offset Breakup Goes Public

News of Cardi B and Offset going their separate ways first surfaced earlier this month when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi later confirmed the breakup. Things got tense over the weekend, with Cardi going on a profanity laced tirade against Offset on social media.

See Charleston White shooting his shot at Cardi B below.

Watch Charleston White Try to Woo Cardi B