Offset Posts Vague Instagram Caption After Cardi B Says She’s Single

Offset has shared a vague Instagram caption that may address the recent news that he and Cardi B have broken up.

Offset Responds to Cardi B Breakup?

News of Cardi B and Offset splitting has had the internet going nuts after Cardi B made it official with an announcement on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 10). On Monday (Dec. 11), Offset shared a post on Instagram that features a carousel of photos from a recent performance at the TikTok in the Mix concert on Sunday. In the photos, which can be seen below, Offset is channeling Michael Jackson, with a similar suit as the King of Pop along with a rhinestone studded glove. The former Migos member captioned the series of pics, "Elevation is [key]."

Cardi B and Offset Split

Cardi B and Offset sparked breakup rumors last week when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi added more fuel to the speculation when she shared some posts on her Instagram Story where she appeared to address the split.

"You know when you just outgrow relationships," she wrote in one post. In a follow-up post she added, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I gotta put myself first."

Bardi confirmed she is single in an Instagram video on Sunday.

"I don't know if y'all been getting clues from my [Instagram] Lives and my [Instagram] Stories when I post certain music, or my unfollowings," Cardi said in the video below. "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't think it's true," she added, appearing to reference Blueface claiming over the weekend that Offset recently slept with Chrisean Rock.

"I been single for a minute now," she continued. "I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

This isn't the first time Cardi B and Offset have gone their separate ways since getting married in 2017. They split in 2018 before reconciling a short time later. Cardi and Offset have often shot down rumors that Offset has been unfaithful in the past few years. It is unclear what caused the most recent split.

Read More: Offset Gives a Closer Look at the Michael Jackson Tattoo That Stares at Cardi B

Check out Offset's vague Instagram post following Cardi B's announcement that she is single below.

See Offset's First Post Since Cardi B Breakup Announced

Watch Cardi B Announce She Is Single