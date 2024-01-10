Charlamagne Tha God Gives YoungBoy Never Broke Again ‘Donkey of the Day’ for YB Saying He’s Not ‘Big on Fatherhood’

Charlamagne Tha God has assigned YoungBoy Never Broke Again "Donkey of the Day" for Top's recent comments about not being big on fatherhood.

Charlamagne Crowns YB "Donkey of the Day"

On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Charlamagne Tha God issued his daily "Donkey of the Day" segment on The Breakfast Club. Uncle Charla called out NBA YoungBoy for his recent comments about not being a fan of fatherhood during his recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

"'Donkey of the Day' is all about giving people the credit they deserve for being stupid, but it's also about using things like this as a teachable moment," Charlamagne explained. "I didn't know I would have to say this, but my brothers, that is wack. Alright? So many of us come from broken homes. So many of us had fathers or mothers that weren't 'big' on having kids."

Charlamagne continued: "But what bothers me about statements like this is NBA YoungBoy talks that gangster talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangster talk, he talks that big money talk. Well in the words of Jay-Z, a man that don't take care of his family can't be rich, so don't talk money talk to me if you not 'big' on fatherhood."

NBA YoungBoy's Comments on Fatherhood

During YB's now-viral interview with Booleg Kev, the rapper was asked his thought on fatherhood since he is a dad to 11 kids.

"I'm not really big on it to be honest," YB replied. "I'm only in her cause you here. See, this a crazy topic because I'm not the type to sugarcoat nothing. But, I'm four walls all day, everyday."

NBA YoungBoy Sits Down With Bootleg Kev

NBA YoungBoy's interview had other viral moments. He also talked about being set on going back to jail when asked about his future after music.

"I'm kinda set on going to jail right now," YB said around the 12:35-mark of the interview below when asked about his future beyond rap. "So, I don't really think about too much."

"I guess that's just my life," he added. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in."

Elsewhere, he admits he started smoking at 7 years old.

"I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was 7 years old," NBA YoungBoy explains around 19:20-mark in the video below. "My goddad, I think this n***a ran away from the army. You know how you get a home pass, I guess? That muthaf**ka ran away to New Orleans ’cause he ain’t want to go back. During the time as he was at the house, I used to be watching that muthaf**ka smoking cigarettes and every time he would throw that b***h out, I would grab it."

See Charlamagne Tha God calling out NBA YoungBoy for his comments on fatherood below.

Watch The Breakfast Club's Donkey of the Day Segment

Watch NBA YoungBoy's Interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast