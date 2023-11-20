Charlamagne Tha God Tells the Story About the ‘Super Goons’ Who Were Told to Get Him ‘On Sight’ Over Drake Criticism

Charlamagne Tha God recalls the time "super goons" who once worked for Drake were told to confront the radio host for making numerous jokes about the 6 God.

Charlamagne Tha God Tells the Story About Drake's 'Super Goons'

The Breakfast Club co-host sat down for an interview with the Rap Radar podcast last Friday (Nov. 17). During the talk, Charlamagne recounted a time early on in his career when he found that poking fun at Drake helped boost his career. Charlamagne clarified that he did truly believe the criticisms he was saying, but that Drake wasn't very understanding either way.

"Everything I said about the music, early on, was true,” Charlamagne said at the 39:47-mark below. "I always felt like that about the music. I’m like, 'Yo, why try to be the next Chris Brown or Miguel when you could be the next Jay-Z?' I always felt like he was that good of a rapper."

Charlamagne added that Drake began to send his security after him, and that a former security guard later informed him Drizzy wasn't playing around.

"I mean, he didn’t find it funny," Charlamagne added. "There’s plenty of times people come back and be like, ‘Yeah, Drake and his team was just here looking for you."

He continued: "I met these security guards one time—this was at an iHeart music festival in Vegas—and these muthaf**kas looked like killers. These were big, like, super goons. They were with G-Eazy at the time. And they was like, ‘Yo, man, you know how many times we was told if we see you, on sight? Don’t even ask no questions, just handle it?’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we used to do security for Drake.'"

Drake Blasts Charlamagne Tha God for Critique of New Song

Drake recently came for Charlamagne again following the release of his For All the Dogs single, "Slime You Out," on Sept. 15. Charlamagne admitted on The Breakfast Club he wasn't a fan of the song. Then Drizzy hopped on Instagram to remind the radio host he wasn't a fan of him.

"Are you OK Lenard. You kinda weirding me out G," Drake shared on his Instagram Story. "Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s**t. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I'm sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f**king goof."

Watch Charlamagne Tha God talk about Drake's "super goons" below.

Watch Charlamagne Tha God's Interview on the Rap Radar Podcast