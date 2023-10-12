Yung Miami Responds to Charlamagne Tha God Saying She Shouldn’t Have Won Best Hip Hop Platform at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Yung Miami has something to say about Charlamagne Tha God implying she was unjustly awarded the Best Hip Hop Platform trophy at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Yung Miami Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God

Yung Miami's Caresha Please! podcast winning Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (Oct. 10) drew mixed reactions, with The Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne Tha God mocking the decision on the show on Wednesday (Oct. 11). After seeing what Charlamagne had to say about her win on the show via an Instagram blog, the City Girls rapper responded in the comments.

"YALL LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the South Florida rapper posted.

What Did Charlamagne Tha God Say?

During a discussion of the winners of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Charlamagne Tha God questioned how Caresha Please!, which has only had four episodes in the last year, beat out other nominees AllHipHop, HipHopDX, Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, The Breakfast Club, The Joe Budden Podcast, XXL and RapCaviar.

"We gotta stop. Salute to Caresha. I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row?" Charlamagne said at the 20:25-mark of the show below. "I got mad love for Caresha but you’ve got platforms that come out daily, and you’ve got platforms that come out weekly."

"I love Caresha Please, but was that sponsored by DeLeon?" Charlamagne continued, implying that Diddy may have had a hand in fixing the win for his boo.

Charlamagne wasn't the only nominee to voice an opinion on the outcome. Drink Champs cohost N.O.R.E. also weighed in, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither!!!"

Watch Charlamagne Tha God opining on Yung Miami's 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards win below.

See Yung Miami's Response to Charlamagne Tha God