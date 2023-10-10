The City Girls' JT recently confirmed she is dropping a solo project, leading to speculation that she is parting ways with her partner-in-rhyme Yung Miami.

JT Confirms Solo Project Is Coming

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), Interview magazine released a new Q&A between JT and Kali Uchis. During the interview, the Miami rapper spoke openly about working on solo music and confirmed she has a new EP in the works that will come out following the next City Girls album, which is expected to drop before the end of the year.

"I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound," JT told Uchis. "I wanted to do that for my birthday [Dec. 3], but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year."

"Yeah. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want," JT added. "But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything."

Fans Speculate JT Is Going Solo

JT's interview sparked speculation online that she is going solo instead of just dropping a solo release.

"Our prayers have been answered! JT is going solo!!" one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Some may mistake this for shady, but JT spreading her wings doesn’t mean that the City Girls wasn’t an amazing moment in time. Plus, who says they can’t circle back around? JT just has so much to offer & fans are excited to see!"

"JT really going solo, tbh I love her better by herself as a solo artist she has so much potential," another person posted.

"JT going solo? what’s in the waters for my sister Caresha?" someone else questioned.

Peep more reactions to JT confirming she is dropping a solo project below.

See Fans Responding to News JT Is Making Solo Moves