Yung Miami Accused in Court Documents of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’ for Diddy

Yung Miami is being accused of transporting "pink cocaine," known on the streets as "tuci," for Diddy in an amended lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

Yung Miami Named in Amended Lawsuit

On Monday (March 25), Lil Rod amended the lawsuit he filed against Diddy in February. He added an additional 25 pages of information to the lengthy filing, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 27). In the updated suit, Lil Rod goes into more detail about Diddy's alleged love for "pink cocaine," a combination of ecstasy and cocaine that the mogul would allegedly procure from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul.

"Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for 'Something in the Westival." in Virginia," the court filing reads. "Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami."

Diddy has previously denied the allegations in Lil Rod's initial lawsuit. XXL has reached out to Diddy's team, his attorney and Yung Miami's reps for comment.

Diddy's Homes Raided

Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided this week on Monday by agents for the Department of Homeland Security. The raids are in connection to a reported sex trafficking investigation. Diddy's accused drug mule, 25-year-old Brendan Paul, was arrested at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport shortly after the raids went down. The rap mogul was seen right beside Paul as he was being led away in handcuffs. Diddy has not been charged and his attorney is calling the raids a witch hunt.