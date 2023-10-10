Every Rapper on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

As the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards get ready to kick off, everyone from DaBaby to Da Brat was drippin' on the red carpet.

What Are the Rappers Wearing on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet?

Some of the game's biggest artists are dressed to impress for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Boosie Badazz had his chest out while rocking a matching frayed white jacket and pants combo. Sexyy Red stayed true to her name by wearing a flattering, bright red skirt and matching top, while Coi Leray wore a flowery purple bralet and trailing skirt. DaBaby, on the other hand, kept it conservative with a striped black vest and matching khakis.

Other attendees such as Safaree left little to the imagination. The reality star rolled through shirtless rocking some spiked jeans and Tom Ford undergarments. Baby Tate and Flo Milli also added a notable burst of color to the red carpet with their kaleidoscopic outfits.

Who Has the Most Nominations at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

With the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards set to kick off on Tuesday night (Oct. 10) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET, Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees pool with 12 nominations each. They're trailed by Drake, who racked up nine nominations as well for big categories such as Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and more.

In 2022, Drake and Kanye West led the way with 14 and 10 nods, respectively. Kendrick Lamar won big last year, securing six awards thanks to his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Who Else is Nominated at the 2023 Awards?

After Drizzy, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled linger close behind with seven nods each, along with J. Cole with six nods and Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five nods each. Lil Uzi Vert also secured four nods, followed by DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin who each have three.

From Boosie Badazz to Scar Lip and Fat Joe, check out what every rapper is rocking at the 2023 awards.

