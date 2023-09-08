Cardi B and 21 Savage Lead Nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees pool with 12 nominations each, followed by Drake who racked up nine nominations at this year's upcoming awards.
Cardi B and 21 Savage Have Been Nominated for 12 Awards Each
Cardi B and 21 Savage were each nominated for Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler Of The Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year. 21 Savage was also nominated twice for Best Hip Hop Video, while Cardi was nominated twice for Best Collaboration. The Slaughter Gang leader also secured additional nominations for Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Duo or Group.
Who Else Was Nominated at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?
Drake then follows close behind with nine nominations, which include Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.
Drizzy is then followed by Burna Boy and DJ Khaled with seven nods each, along with J. Cole with six nods and Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five nods each. Lil Uzi Vert tags close behind with four, followed by DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin who each have three.
"This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP special and music programming music strategy, in a statement. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip-hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip-hop artistry to new heights."
The 2023 nominations come after Drake and Kanye West led last year's show with 14 and 10 nods, respectively. However, it was Kendrick Lamar who won big, scooping six awards thanks to his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards below.
2023 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees
Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"
Coi Leray, "Players"
Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Drake and 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
Hip Hop Album of the Year
GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…
Coi Leray, Coi
DJ Khaled, God Did
Drake and 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
Jack Harlow, Jackman
Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine
Best Hip Hop Video
Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"
Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)"
Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
DaBaby, "Shake Sumn"
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
Drake and 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"
GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Coi Leray featuring Busta Rhymes, "Players” (DJ Saige Remix)"
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"
Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
Impact Track
Nas, "30"
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Anxiety"
Symba, "Can’t Win for Nothing"
NLE Choppa, "Champions"
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Killer Mike and André 3000 featuring Future and Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"
Robert Glasper featuring Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama and Jeezy
Drake and 21 Savage
Earthgang
Larry June and The Alchemist
Quavo and Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
DaBaby
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
AllHipHop
Caresha Please
Drink Champs
Hiphop DX
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
50 Cent
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Yung Miami
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage, "Creepin’"
21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants"
André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers"
Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Drake, "Oh U Went"
J. Cole, "All My Life"
Jay-Z, "God Did"
Best International Flow
Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)