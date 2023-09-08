Cardi B and 21 Savage Lead Nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees pool with 12 nominations each, followed by Drake who racked up nine nominations at this year's upcoming awards.

Cardi B and 21 Savage were each nominated for Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler Of The Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year. 21 Savage was also nominated twice for Best Hip Hop Video, while Cardi was nominated twice for Best Collaboration. The Slaughter Gang leader also secured additional nominations for Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Duo or Group.

Who Else Was Nominated at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Drake then follows close behind with nine nominations, which include Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Drizzy is then followed by Burna Boy and DJ Khaled with seven nods each, along with J. Cole with six nods and Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five nods each. Lil Uzi Vert tags close behind with four, followed by DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin who each have three.

"This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP special and music programming music strategy, in a statement. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip-hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip-hop artistry to new heights."

The 2023 nominations come after Drake and Kanye West led last year's show with 14 and 10 nods, respectively. However, it was Kendrick Lamar who won big, scooping six awards thanks to his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards below.

2023 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players"

Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake and 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"

GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

Hip Hop Album of the Year

GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…

Coi Leray, Coi

DJ Khaled, God Did

Drake and 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Jack Harlow, Jackman

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape

Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine

Best Hip Hop Video

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)"

Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

DaBaby, "Shake Sumn"

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"

Drake and 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"

GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Coi Leray featuring Busta Rhymes, "Players” (DJ Saige Remix)"

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"

Latto featuring Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World"

GloRilla and Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

Impact Track

Nas, "30"

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole, "All My Life"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Anxiety"

Symba, "Can’t Win for Nothing"

NLE Choppa, "Champions"

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Killer Mike and André 3000 featuring Future and Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"

Robert Glasper featuring Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama and Jeezy

Drake and 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June and The Alchemist

Quavo and Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop DX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Yung Miami

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, "Creepin’"

21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants"

André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers"

Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake, "Oh U Went"

J. Cole, "All My Life"

Jay-Z, "God Did"

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)