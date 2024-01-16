Charlamagne Tha God Thinks YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Brain Not Being Fully Developed Is Reason for YB’s Negative Fatherhood Comments

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's diss song aimed at the radio host by surmising YB's brain not being fully developed is the reason for his negative comments about fatherhood.

Charlamagne Tha God Responds to NBA YoungBoy Diss Song

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), The Breakfast Club cohost Charlamage Tha God addressed being dissed by NBA YoungBoy on the song "Act a Donkey," which was a response to being awarded "Donkey of the Day" by Charlamagne last week for YB's comments about fatherhood in a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. During the Rumor Report segment of the radio morning show, Uncle Charla gave his thoughts on the vitriolic track.

"Well, you know, the young brother said he wasn’t big on fatherhood," Charlamagne began in the video below. "We all should be big on fatherhood, but he’s 24 years old, you know what I’m saying? So, his prefrontal cortex hasn’t even fully developed yet. He’ll start thinking more rationally once he turns 25, maybe. But I respect the fact that he had real livestock in the video. He had a real donkey in the video. That’s a tax write-off, and the food for the donkey is a tax write-off, too. So, salute to him for that."

Cohost DJ Envy then asked if Charlamagne would pull up to YB Salt Lake City compound, which the rapper calls Grave Digger Mountain, as Top requested in the song.

"I mean no, duh," Charlamange responded. "That’s the beauty of being 45 years old and being born in 1978. Number one, I ain’t going to no place that’s called Grave Digger Mountain. The hell am I doing on Grave Digger mountain if it ain’t Halloween?"

Charlamagne Tha God and NBA YoungBoy's Beef Explained

Issues between Charlamagne and YB sparked last week when Charlamagne stamped the Louisiana rapper "Donkey of the Day" after the father of 11 said in a recent interview that he is not big on being a father. On Jan. 12, YB released the aforementioned diss track where he threatens to smack the radio host with a gun, while holding guns and rapping surrounded by livestock in the music video.

See Charlamagne Tha God's reaction to NBA YoungBoy's "Act a Donkey" diss below.

Watch Charlamagne Tha God's Reaction to NBA YoungBoy's "Act a Donkey" Diss Track

Watch NBA YoungBoy's "Act a Donkey" Video