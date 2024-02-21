Snoop Dogg’s Donald Trump Insults Enraged the Former President During His Final Days in Office – Report

The insults Snoop Dogg made about Donald Trump reportedly enraged the president during his final days in power.

Snoop Dogg Enraged Donald Trump With Clemency Requests

On Monday (Feb. 19), Rolling Stone reported that Trump regularly bad-mouthed Snoop to his staffers during his last few days as president. The Death Row Records leader was secretly negotiating with Trump to grant clemency to the label's co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris, but a Trump staffer reportedly put together a dossier for the former president of all the times The DoggFather had spoken poorly about him.

"Well, f**k him," Trump allegedly said to a staffer after viewing the compilation.

Trump's anger and feeling of betrayal towards Snoop continued until the day of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Former staffers told RS that they tried to persuade Trump that Snoop wasn't mad at him anymore. Apparently, the effort worked, and mere moments before presidential power was transferred to Biden, Trump granted Harry-O clemency.

Snoop Dogg Says He Has Nothing But Love and Respect for Trump

Snoop Dogg has now fully changed his tune about President Trump, and in January said he had nothing but love and respect for the former POTUS.

"Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me," Snoop told The Sunday Times. "He has done only great things for me...He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Snoop had previously criticized the former president multiple times throughout his presidency and even held a gun to a fake Trump's head in his 2017 music video for "Lavender," which led to some backlash.

