Kodak Black Would Gladly Give Former President Donald Trump $1 Million

Kodak Black says he would gladly give former U.S. president Donald Trump $1 million, during an upcoming interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

Kodak Black Pledges Allegiance to Donald Trump

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), the Drink Champs podcast aired a preview of their upcoming episode featuring Kodak Black. In the clip, cohost N.O.R.E. questions the South Florida rapper about his alliance with Trump after having his sentence commutated in 2020 by the then outgoing Commander-in-Chief.

"He a Gemini. He Gemini gang. His birthday three days after my s**t. And that boy, he be vibing out here, too," a clearly inebriated Yak tells the podcast about his bond with Trump.

When asked the hypothetical question if he would be willing to give Trump $1 million were he to ask for it, Kodak said there is no question he would.

"Of course, n***a," Yak responded. "Off top. That ain't even no 'um um um.' 'How you want it? Your people and them finna come grab it?'"

The entire Drink Champs episode featuring Kodak Black debuts on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Rappers Supporting Trump in 2023

Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is still getting love from several people in the hip-hop community. Earlier this month, Sexyy Red stated she wanted Trump back in office during an interview on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von.

"I like Trump," Sexyy Red said. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

