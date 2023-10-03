Sexyy Red Wants Donald Trump Back in Office as President, Says the Hood Loves Him

Sexyy Red recently revealed she is a fan of controversial former President Donald Trump.

Sexyy Red Talks Support for Donald Trump

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Sexyy Red appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von. Toward the end of the sit-down, the St. Louis rapper talked about her love for Trump during the topic of other sexy reds.

"I like Trump," Sexyy Red said at the 1:20:37 mark of the interview below. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

"We need him back, because, baby, them checks," she continued. "Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you."

"I love Trump," she added. "He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him."

Rappers Who Are Fans of Donald Trump

Sexyy Red isn't the only fan of The Donald. Kodak Black, who Trump pardoned before leaving office in 2020, is a loyal supporter of the embattled politician who is currently facing multiple legal issues. DaBaby, Lil Pump and others have also backed the former reality show star.

See Sexyy Red talk about her admiration for former President Donald Trump below.

Watch Sexyy Red on This Past Weekend With Theo Von