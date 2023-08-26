Rappers React To Donald Trump’s Arrest and Historic Mug Shot Release
Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Georgia and rappers had a lot to say about the disgraced businessman's historic mugshot.
Donald Trump's Mugshot Released After Being Booked in Georgia Jail
On Thursday (Aug. 24), former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Fulton in Georgia on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He's facing 13 separate counts, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement offenses.
According to CNBC, Trump was fingerprinted and booked with his mugshot later released to the public. Once Trump's mugshot hit social media, everyone had something to say about the photograph, with some describing it as the former president giving off a mean sinister vibe.
Read More: 20 Times Rappers Big-Up Donald Trump in Their Lyrics
Rappers React to Donald Trump's Mugshot
Several rappers reacted to Donald Trump's mugshot and being booked at the Georgia jail.
Chief Keef hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a photoshopped picture of Trump appearing to flash the Gangsta Disciples gang sign. The Chicago rapper added that if the 77-year-old businessman did go to jail he would be protected in the big house.
"Nah my boy in dat b***h bangin on dem folks," Keef wrote over the photo. "I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."
Meanwhile, Plies jumped on Twitter to wonder why Black men celebrate rich White men but look down on rich Black men.
"A Question For My Brother’s? This Just Something I’ve Been Curious About: Why Do We Worship & Praise Caucasian Men With Money So Much? (Or Any Other Race For That Matter) But We Will Beef With, Kill, Discredit,Envy, Despise, & Talk Down On, Each Other With Money? I’m Just Curious," he tweeted.
You can see more rappers' reactions below.
Read More: Rappers Showing Support for President Trump in 2020
Check out more rappers' reaction to Donald Trump's mugshot below.