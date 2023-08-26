Rappers React To Donald Trump’s Arrest and Historic Mug Shot Release

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Georgia and rappers had a lot to say about the disgraced businessman's historic mugshot.

Donald Trump's Mugshot Released After Being Booked in Georgia Jail

On Thursday (Aug. 24), former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Fulton in Georgia on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He's facing 13 separate counts, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement offenses.

According to CNBC, Trump was fingerprinted and booked with his mugshot later released to the public. Once Trump's mugshot hit social media, everyone had something to say about the photograph, with some describing it as the former president giving off a mean sinister vibe.

Rappers React to Donald Trump's Mugshot

Several rappers reacted to Donald Trump's mugshot and being booked at the Georgia jail.

Chief Keef hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a photoshopped picture of Trump appearing to flash the Gangsta Disciples gang sign. The Chicago rapper added that if the 77-year-old businessman did go to jail he would be protected in the big house.

"Nah my boy in dat b***h bangin on dem folks," Keef wrote over the photo. "I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."

Meanwhile, Plies jumped on Twitter to wonder why Black men celebrate rich White men but look down on rich Black men.

"A Question For My Brother’s? This Just Something I’ve Been Curious About: Why Do We Worship & Praise Caucasian Men With Money So Much? (Or Any Other Race For That Matter) But We Will Beef With, Kill, Discredit,Envy, Despise, & Talk Down On, Each Other With Money? I’m Just Curious," he tweeted.

You can see more rappers' reactions below.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images loading...

