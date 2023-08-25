Chief Keef Posts Odd Photo of Donald Trump Following Arrest, Thinks Trump Will Run the Prison

Chief Keef recently shared a doctored photo on Instagram of Donald Trump throwing up gang signs and commented on the former Commander-in-Chief's recent arrest.

On Friday (Aug. 25), Chief Keef reacted to news of Donald Trump's recent arrest in Georgia for various charges in connection to his failed 2020 presidential campaign. In the clearly photoshopped picture, Trump appears to be flashing a Gangsta Disciples gang sign.

"Nah my boy in dat b***h bangin on dem folks," Chief Keef wrote over the photo. "I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."

Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 24) and released a short time later. He has been hit with 13 charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings and filing false documents, and more, in connection with his attempt claim the 2020 election. Kanye West's former publicist Trevian Kutti is one of Trump's codefendants in the case. She is accused to pressuring a woman to falsely admit to allegations of voting fraud back in 2021.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, publicist Trevian Kutti poses for her booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

