Benny The Butcher Seems to Claim He Turned Down a Meeting With Donald Trump

Benny The Butcher Nixes Meeting With Donald Trump?

Benny The Butcher has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump in the past. However, it appears the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper might just want to be a fan from afar. On Monday (Feb. 26), Benny shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below, implying he had a chance to meet Donald Trump but turned down the invite.

"Turned down a meeting with 45 last week," Benny tweeted, with 45 being a likely reference to Trump being the 45th president.

Benny The Butcher Shows Support for Donald Trump

Benny The Butcher is one of several rappers supporting Trump in 2024. Last August, he tweeted that he was voting for Trump in the next election. XXL spoke with the New York spitta back in January, where he talked about thinking Trump can win in 2024.

"Hell yeah I believe it," he said about Trump winning the 2024 election. "I believe that. I believe a lot of other people believe it. A lot of people voted for Trump they're just not gonna make it public. That's what I learned about making that statement."

"I'm sick of the Black community being so loyal to the Democratic party when we haven't really got shown any results," he added.

Benny isn't alone in being pro-MAGA. Lil Pump recently got a tattoo of Trump's mugshot on his leg to prove his loyalty to 45.

Check out Benny The Butcher appearing to claim he turned down a chance to chop it up with Donald Trump below.

See Benny The Butcher's Tweet About His Nixed Meeting With "45"