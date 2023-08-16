Drake Might Be on Chief Keef’s Almighty So 2 Album

Drake might be on Chief Keef's long-awaited Almighty So 2 album.

Chief Keef Hints at New Drake Collab

Chief Keef's new Almighty So 2 album has been delayed multiple times within the past year. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Sosa hinted that he is still putting the finishing touches on the album, which could feature a collab with Drake. The Chicago rapper appeared to let the cat out of the bag in one of Drizzy's Instagram posts. The post features a carousel of photos of Aubrey. In the comment section, Sosa commented, "Don't forget them vocals crody," which seems to imply Keef is waiting on Drake to return a feature verse for AS2.

Almighty So 2 Suffers Many Delays

Chief Keef first announced Almighty So 2 would drop last December. The album was then given a release date of Jan. 20. It was delayed again and slated to drop on April 14. Following a missed summer release date, the album is now supposed to be released on Oct. 13.

Chief Keef first teased a collab with Drake all the way back in 2013 when he tweeted at the OVO head honcho, "Got dis song for you #GLOGANGOVO." However, nothing even came into fruition. Drake is currently in the middle of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which ends a few days before Chief Keef's expected release date.

Look at Chief Keef's comment on Drake's post below.

See Chief Keef Asking for Drake Vocals for a Possible Almighty So 2 Feature