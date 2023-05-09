Chief Keef Fan Collects Rapper’s Used Double Cups Out of Dumpster – Watch

An intrepid Chief Keef fan recently shared video online of himself going dumpster diving for Sosa's used Styrofoam double coups.

On Monday (May 8), TikTok user lifestyle_store_ uploaded video of a man who recently spotted Chief Keef in the rapper's unmistakable Scooby-Doo-wrapped Lamborghini Urus dumping out trash in a dumpster. Seeing a prime opportunity, the fan hops out of his car after Sosa drives away and runs down on the trash bin to collect the "Hate Bein' Sober" rapper's used goods.

Upon arriving at the dumpster, the guy is in disbelief after seeing it is devoid of trash, except for Chief Keef's recently deposited items. He jumps in and collects Sosa's discarded stuff, which includes a stack of custom double cups with the words "Exotic Pop" printed on them. There is also a glass bottle of Balmain Evian water. The fan collects the cups before exiting the dumpster.

"Shoot offers for the double cups in comments," the video is captioned.

Die-hard Chief Keef fans are a rare breed. Last month, a video of a Sosa fan rapping the lyrics to the Chicago rapper's 2015 track "Earned It" while being arrested went viral.

In music-related news, fans have been waiting patiently for Chief Keef's oft-delayed new album Almighty So 2. The release date has been pushed back numerous time. The LP is now slated to drop on June 9.

See a Chief Keef Fan Dumpster Diving for the Rapper's Double Cups Below