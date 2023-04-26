Bhad Bhabie Reveals She Has Six Chief Keef Tattoos From When They Dated – Listen

Bhad Bhabie has opened up about her relationship with Chief Keef, which resulted in several tattoos dedicated to the drill rapper.

During a recent appearance on model and former actress Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, Bhad Bhabie revealed that she has not one, not two, but six tattoos dedicated to Chief Keef stemming from their unofficial relationship. While speaking with EmRata on Tuesday (April 25), the troubled teen-turned-rapper explained that although she has ink inspired by Keef, she doesn't intend to keep it and spoke on removal as well.

After being asked about having all of her exes tattooed on her body, Bhad Bhabie replied, "I have one guy that managed to make it six times, five or six. So, I have Chief Keef’s birthday, his last name, his name, his nickname, and I have 'CK' on my ankle, then I have his last name right here. Actually, I just covered his birthday, and then I have 'So' on my ear, and then I have 'Keef' on my wrist."

The Florida rhymer also shared that she covered Keef's birthday because "she's sick of his s**t." She continued, "I'm getting them removed. I'm just tired of being delusional. I'm so over it."

Bhad Bhabie later revealed a conversation she had with a friend, who told her one day, Bhabie will be over the dysfunctional relationship between herself and Chief Keef. A conversation that manifested itself.

"It's been a long run," Bhad Bhabie said, but clarified that they were not together. "But I would say we were pretty close. But it was like, I don't know, I've known him for a minute." She added that their relationship was some "s**t" that she should've never gotten herself into.

Bhad Bhabie then said that she walked away from the situation with "no rhyme or reason." Also coyly sharing that she was 18 years old when she and Chief Keef "dated." Bhad Bhabie recently turned 20 years old and Keef turns 28 in August.

She also noted that she was young at the time, but expressed that Keef was one of the people that she really took to and loved.

Back in February, Bhad Bhabie went on Twitter, professing her love for the Chicago rapper. She wrote at the time, "Y’all go tell keef I’m sorry and that I love him. He hate me it’s cool tho imma b back."

Perhaps, Bhad Bhabie's recent share regarding Keef offers some context into the aforementioned tweets.

Listen to Bhad Bhabie Reveal She Has Six Tattoos Dedicated to Chief Keef