Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Due to New Selfies After Being Accused of Blackfishing

Bhad Bhabie is reacting to backlash she received after being accused of blackfishing in new selfie videos.

On Monday (Nov. 14), the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper vented on her Instagram Story in response to being called out on social media for posting a video on Instagram where she appears a few shades darker than her normal skin tone.

In her first post, she shared a photo of the foundation she was wearing to make her face appear to be a darker hue. "Case Closed," Bhad Bhabie wrote over the photo.

In a follow-up post she added, "Don't ever ask me again why I don't be on IG. I don't make no money on here. I don't need to be on here. I do it for my fans but y'all take it too far every time. It's honestly sad and weird."

Blackfishing is a term coined by journalist Wanna Thompson that describes White people altering their appearance to appear African-American. Twitter has been vocal about Bhad Bhabie's new look.

"When will Bhad Bhabie be cancelled for dn blackface," one Twitter user wrote.

"Bhad Bhabie blackfishing again smh. Black women are still the blueprint and standard," someone else added.

"The last time I saw a pic of bhad bhabie she was whiter than chalk doing a song about gucci flip flops, that shade room video has me questioning my sanity at the moment," another person wrote.

Not everyone was upset with the transformation.

"How yall keep up with the Kardashians but wont let Bhad Bhabie wear bronzer and lip fillers without saying she blackface?" another person tweeted.

This isn't the first time Bhad Bhabie has faced these type of allegations. Last summer, she was accused of cultural appropriation.

Check Out Bhad Bhabie's New Selfie and Reactions Below